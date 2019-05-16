How the Met is handling dilemma of donor accountability

Judy Woodruff:

These days, there's a growing call for new accountability for past behavior, and the pressure is increasingly being applied to institutions benefiting from philanthropy.

The money behind major gifts is often at issue. And the opioids epidemic has put that front and center for museums, hospitals, and universities.

As Jeffrey Brown tells us, the Metropolitan Museum of Art yesterday became the latest museum to turn down some money from a family linked with the manufacture of OxyContin.

Our story is part of our regular series on arts and culture, Canvas.