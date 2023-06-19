Blinken and XI agree to stabilize relations, but differences remain unresolved

Secretary of State Antony Blinken finished up a high-stakes visit to Beijing Monday, the first visit by an American top diplomat to China in five years. Relations between the two preeminent global powers are at their lowest point since ties were restored 50 years ago. Amna Nawaz discussed Blinken’s visit and its ramifications for Washington’s relationship with Beijing with Ryan Hass and Miles Yu.

