Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, America's top diplomat and China's president agree to stabilize relations while leaving daunting differences unresolved. New reporting shows FBI leadership resisted investigating former President Trump's role in the Capitol insurrection for more than a year. Plus, a group finds a unique clause in Montana's constitution to sue over inaction on climate change.
Support Provided By:
Learn more