June 19, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, America's top diplomat and China's president agree to stabilize relations while leaving daunting differences unresolved. New reporting shows FBI leadership resisted investigating former President Trump's role in the Capitol insurrection for more than a year. Plus, a group finds a unique clause in Montana's constitution to sue over inaction on climate change.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch