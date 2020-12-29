Booksellers look back at the best titles of 2020

Janet Webster Jones:

The three books that we have that have the word rise are first a biography. It's called "The Dead Are Arising" by Les Payne, who was a very well-known journalist, and his daughter, Tamara Payne.

The book was worked on over a 30-year period, and it's about the life and times of Malcolm X. So, this new biography on him for — that was worked on for 30 years, I think, is very important, "The Dead Are Rising."

The next one is a political commentary by Reverend Al Sharpton called "Rise Up." And this book is a book of choice-making, he says, that readers are led to understand that we are at a crossroads in our political development, sort of like our social development, our emotional development.

Well, we're in — as a country, in a political development where we must choose to live out the meaning of the title, "Rise Up."

And the third one is a cookbook, and it's a historical and contemporary history. It's called "The Rise" by chef Marcus Samuelsson, who I know has been on your show, Jeffrey. And he was so good. I love hearing him.

The book is beautiful and insightful, and is one that we highly recommend for people.

So, those are my three books of rise — that have rise in the title, which seems to be the message, that we have to rise up and change the way we live and think.