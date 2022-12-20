Border communities try to balance needs of residents and migrants amid humanitarian crisis

Mario D’Agostino:

I would only imagine that it is appreciated. I can say that we constantly ask for change.

And what I mean by that is, we understand there's migration, and it's going to happen, and there's legal ways for people to pass into the community. And we understand that. But there's got to be a more orderly fashion when we're seeing numbers of this size.

And so, with that, that goes to any one of our requests. And we have done numerous. And it's from, is there any other way that Customs and Border Control — Border Patrol can decompress? And so what I mean by that is, we saw 1,600 to 1700 people released in El Paso every day last week.

On top of those numbers, they were actually flying people out of El Paso. So Customs and Border Patrol were flying them to other locations to be released. The only mechanism they have in place is to fly them to other border communities, which we know they're going to feel the strain too.

Title 42, it's going to affect all of us. So we ask if there's other options you can look at. Another thing we have brought up is, what is the possibility of making a change to where they can — these people coming into the community can be termed as from, instead of asylum seekers, but more of a refugee status?

And this way, they could operationalize, as they did with the Fort Bliss here locally with the Afghan model. And so that gives us a place to house people, to get them acclimated, and to make sure that we can arrange travels in an orderly fashion from that point. So, we're asking for immediately — immediate things like that.

But we know it's going to take policy. It's going to take more than just the U.S. working at this to try and work on this migration that we're seeing right now. Funding is not going to buy us out of it. It's going to take an effort larger than just El Paso.