Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Congress moves closer to passing a massive spending bill to keep the government running. Migrant lives hang in the balance after the Supreme Court Chief Justice blocks the repeal of a COVID immigration policy. Plus, questions about the United States military's readiness loom as China's expanding armed forces menace Taiwan's sovereignty.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.