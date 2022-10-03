Brazil’s presidential election heads to second round as candidates fail to win majority

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Jane Ferguson
Four more weeks of a bruising campaign began in Brazil after none of the candidates won 50 percent of the vote in Sunday’s first round of the presidential election. President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed polls that showed him losing badly against his leftist rival, former President Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva. In partnership with the Pulitzer Center, special correspondent Jane Ferguson reports.
Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
