What’s at stake as Brazilians prepare to vote in highly divisive presidential election

Jane Ferguson:

Chaos might be coming regardless. Bolsonaro has for months questioned the election results, casting doubt in the electronic voting system of Brazil, and praising Brazil's military dictatorship that ran the country from 1964 to 1985.

Fears have grown that he may refuse to concede if he does not win, claiming instead that the vote was rigged. The head of the CIA, Bill Burns, reportedly warned Bolsonaro last year to respect the democratic process, and lawmakers in the U.S. and Europe have underlined that they will quickly move to recognize the election results.

Every Bolsonaro supporter we spoke to say that, A, they don't listen to journalists, they don't read the papers or watch television news, and that, B, they get their information from social media and encrypted messaging services like WhatsApp. As a result, they all say, despite what the polls say, they are confident of a sweeping Bolsonaro victory on Sunday.

His campaign has convinced many of his supporters that, if he doesn't win, it's because the voting system is corrupt. To farmers like Celso Nogueira, it will be a fair election only if Bolsonaro wins it.