Breaking down the Republican debate and where the candidates stand with voters

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report:

Well, and that's the challenge right there, that they have multiple non-Trump candidates to choose from.

I think this race from the very beginning until now has kind of boiled down to these three key groups of Republican voters, about 30, 35 percent who will stay with Trump, no matter what. Those folks aren't going anywhere, another 20 percent who will never vote for Trump, and then whatever we have left here, somewhere around 50 percent, sitting in there who are saying, I like Trump.

And, right now, they're probably telling pollsters that they're voting for Trump, but they're open to other options. I — what I saw last night was good news for Donald Trump, in that, one, Ron DeSantis did well enough, I think you're right, that he is still in the mix, but he got overshadowed by Ramaswamy.

And, remember, Ramaswamy is the candidate who's most aligned with Donald Trump, who will defend Donald Trump constantly, again, splitting up that vote with him. The other thing, as Lisa pointed out in her piece, every single person raised their hand except for two when asked if they would support Donald Trump if he were convicted.

If you were trying to get voters who are on the fence about Donald Trump or may be looking around, if a conviction isn't enough to get those people to say, I won't support him, why should I as a voter think that is happening? Why should I as a voter think that is disqualifying?

And then, as we said, finally, we came out of this with, I think, three candidates who did either reasonably well or did get good attention, Ramaswamy, Haley and DeSantis, but not one of them has been able to put together that never-Trump and sometimes-Trump coalition.

So the second-place question, I think we will see when polling comes out whether DeSantis is still there, but it's really a question of how much they need to make up to get close to Donald Trump.