Thursday on the NewsHour, former President Trump surrenders to authorities in Georgia over his attempts to subvert the state's 2020 election results. Republican candidates clash on multiple issues in their first debate of the election cycle. Plus, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States details progress and setbacks in the latest counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.
