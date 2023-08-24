August 24, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, former President Trump surrenders to authorities in Georgia over his attempts to subvert the state's 2020 election results. Republican candidates clash on multiple issues in their first debate of the election cycle. Plus, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States details progress and setbacks in the latest counteroffensive against Russia's invasion.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch