Breaking down the White House strategy to end domestic terrorism

Mary McCord:

Well, a strategy is just that, right? It's words on paper that establish, in this case, pillars, pillars of activity that's going to be taking place.

But you're right to suggest, what is going to come from it? What does that mean is going to happen top the ground?

And I think that in some ways remains to be seen, but there is already much that has happened even before the strategy was published, right? We have seen the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security announce measures to try to eliminate extremism within their ranks.

We have seen more money requested for resources for combating violent extremism. So, there's been already steps taken. And I think that's what we are going to see more of. There's a lot of plans in this document for things, and I think things that are so important, like more — providing more information, international, to federal, to state, to local, and the reverse, so that there's a better coordination, there's a better understanding of the threat and a better ability to actually counter it.

I think that you're going to see actions taking place to try to reduce the impact of disinformation and other extremist rhetoric that fuels extremist violence online. You will see efforts to undertake that. And I think we will see just, as we're already seeing post-January 6, a real emphasis from our law enforcement agencies to combat this threat.

And that is an area where they really need to be able to reach out to the communities, build trust from communities, who sometimes don't trust law enforcement, to really be able to be effective in this area.