Breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology could dramatically alter clean energy landscape

Judy Woodruff:

For the first time, scientists have produced a nuclear fusion reaction that created more energy than was expended, a breakthrough to tap into the same kind of energy that powers the sun and the stars.

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore Livermore National Laboratory in California announced the details today. And it could have huge implications for potentially creating clean and limitless energy some day. But that day is many years away.

To help us understand what was achieved and what still needs to happen, I'm joined by our science correspondent, Miles O'Brien.

So, hello, Miles.

Remind us, what is fusion? What is nuclear fusion?