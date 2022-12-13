Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, scientists hit a major milestone in nuclear fusion technology that could dramatically alter the energy landscape. The beleaguered CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is indicted on multiple criminal charges after being arrested in the Bahamas. Plus, a new initiative allows inmates to work toward a law degree while behind bars.
