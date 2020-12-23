Brexit and border closures create dual challenges in Britain

Judy Woodruff:

As we noted earlier, there is something close to chaos in Southeastern England, as thousands of trucks start to crawl toward Europe, after a full border closure between the United Kingdom and the continent due to COVID-19.

All this comes just eight days before the U.K. leaves the European Union after a four-and-a-half year divorce that is now in its final and excruciating stages.

From the Southern port of Eastbourne, both on land and sea, here's special correspondent Ryan Chilcote.