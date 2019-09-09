Brexit, Boris and bedlam: British politics ‘hobbled’ by stalemate

Judy Woodruff:

The British Parliament was as blur of activity today, as lawmakers rushed to get work done before they are forced to disband until mid-October.

They approved a bill that requires Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay Brexit, now just over six weeks away, if he doesn't have a deal. They were also voting on his effort to force a snap election next month.

Johnson is dismissing Parliament until mid-October. His critics say it's a ploy to prevent further anti-Brexit machinations.

Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant has this update.