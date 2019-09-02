In Britain, Boris Johnson’s Brexit ‘hardball’ prompts protests

Judy Woodruff:

Britain has begun a critical week in the battle over its planned exit from the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered members of his governing Conservative Party to back his efforts to secure the best possible Brexit deal. The state of Britain's democracy is now under severe scrutiny, after Johnson obtained the queen's permission to suspend Parliament, in an apparent attempt to halt debate over Brexit.

As special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports, that move led to dozens of demonstrations over the weekend.