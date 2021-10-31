Britain invests in planting forests to fight climate change

Hari Sreenivasan:

At the UN Climate Change conference in Glasgow, one issue will dominate discussions: how to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to help slow global warming. One way is to cut emissions from the use of fossil fuels.

But there are also ways to reduce the C02 already in the atmosphere called carbon capture, or carbon sequestration. Trees do it naturally–and that's why deforestation has accelerated climate change and why scientists argue for rapid reforestation.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Willem Marx reports now on how the United Kingdom is making a big investment in replanting its forests. This story is part of our ongoing series, Peril and Promise: the Challenge of Climate Change.