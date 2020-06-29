British ambassador on Russian ‘malign activity’ in Afghanistan

Nick Schifrin:

Dame Karen Pierce was named British ambassador to Kabul from 2015 to 2016, and then U.N. representative in 2018. She was named U.K. ambassador to Washington earlier this year.

And she joins me now.

Ambassador Pierce, thank you very much. Welcome to the "NewsHour."

I know you can't comment on specific intelligence reports, but we're reporting today that, according to former military and intelligence officials, there's a belief that Russian military intelligence was providing financial incentives to the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers.

How concerned is the British government about Russian support to the Taliban?