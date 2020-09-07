British garment factories come under new scrutiny due to pandemic

Amna Nawaz:

The United Kingdom is bracing for a new surge in COVID cases, partially locking down 20 towns to contain the spread.

The city of Leicester is hoping to have some restrictions eased tomorrow, after more than two months as Britain's most notorious COVID hot spot. Leicester's problems sprang from a district containing garment factories, where some unscrupulous owners have been accused of running sweatshops during the pandemic.

Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant has this report.