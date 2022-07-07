British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down after a string of scandals

Anand Menon, King’s College London:

Well, firstly, just to correct you, he's caretaker prime minister. And that makes a difference, because it means that he can't initiate policy changes or bring great in new tax policies or anything like that. He is constrained in what he can do. He's not as powerful as he was as prime minister.

But, as for timeline, well, that depends.As you said, the rules will be defined by conservative M.P.s next week. Some people are saying at the moment that he could be there, Boris Johnson could be there in Downing Street until September. He himself said October.

I think what Conservative M.P.s will do over the weekend is have conversations among themselves about whether they can shorten that timeline, whether they can make the leadership contest quicker than it might ordinarily have been, simply to ensure that Mr. Johnson is not there in Downing Street for that long.

And they don't want him there for two reasons. One, I think the trust has gone. But, two, we face real problems in this country, not least a very acute cost of living crisis. And if government is hampered by not being able to take long-term decisions, that's not going to help our response.