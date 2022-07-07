Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson succumbs to pressure from his own Conservative Party to resign after multiple scandals. Then, the Biden administration's top pandemic adviser discusses the rise in new variants and how the U.S. can still combat the virus. Plus, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger reflects on global crises and the current state of U.S. politics.
