July 7, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson succumbs to pressure from his own Conservative Party to resign after multiple scandals. Then, the Biden administration's top pandemic adviser discusses the rise in new variants and how the U.S. can still combat the virus. Plus, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger reflects on global crises and the current state of U.S. politics.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: