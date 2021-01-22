Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s agenda and Trump’s impeachment trial

Jonathan Capehart:

I think that President Biden has been operating under the hope that his calls for unity and let's work together and let's make Washington work for the American people, that there will be some people on the other side of the aisle who will join with him in getting legislation over the finish line.

On one of those calls that David and I were on with then president-elect Biden, I asked the question: Look, Mr. President-elect, yes, you want to work with Republicans, but what do you say to Democrats who believe that you are naive and don't see the sucker punch that's coming from Republicans?

And I quoted Mike Tyson to him, saying, Mike Tyson once famously said, everyone has a plan until they're punched in the mouth. And so are you ready for the punch in the mouth that's coming.

And he said, basically: You guys think I don't know what I'm doing. I have been around the block for a long time. I am not afraid of a fight.

And so I think what President Biden is doing is, rhetorically, but also through actions, giving — showing that he wants people to come in. But time will tell. At what point does President Biden decide, OK, enough of trying to work with these folks, now I'm going to lower the hammer and now I'm going to show them that I know how to fight?

And I suggest to anyone — or I would say to anyone who doubts that President Biden has the will and the stomach for a fight that they need to make a reassessment, because I actually believe that he is willing to fight.