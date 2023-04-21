Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s chances for reelection as he prepares to announce 2024 run

David Brooks:

Well, first of all, it was supposed to be about getting the courts out of the abortion business.

And so the whole logic was that we will throw us back in the democratic process. And the idea that they would have the scientific knowledge to overrule the FDA strikes me as pretty, pretty audacious for a set of judges.

And so the fact that this is even a tough call for the Supreme Court is mystifying to me. It should not be a tough call.

As for whether it goes — whether the anti-abortion movement ups their demands, I mean, if you're an activist and you believe it's the killing of the most vulnerable people in society, I don't blame them. The question for Republicans is how to handle it politically.

And so you're seeing in the United States Senate most of the leaders, the establishment types, John Thune, John Cornyn, from — John Barrasso, all the Johns, I guess, they don't want to have a national policy. They want to let the states — and, personally, I think that's right for the civility of our country.

People in different states have radically different views on abortion. That's what the federal system is for. Let's let them do it. That's not satisfying to a lot of people who want to have a national policy.

But I would say, for those who have proposed a national policy, even like Lindsey Graham, they have got relatively few co-sponsors. There's — it seems to me there's not a lot of support to do this nationally, and there's — still most of the Republican Party wants to do it state by state.