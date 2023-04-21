April 21, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the fate of abortion pill access is in the hands of the Supreme Court. As allies ramp up military support, we speak with the head of Ukraine's national security council about the recent U.S. intelligence leak. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart join us to discuss this week's headlines.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch