Brooks and Capehart on Build Back Better plan, Biden overseas trip, VA Gov. race and more

David Brooks:

I liked it better when it was $3.5 trillion, actually, and for a couple of reasons.

The core problem all the way along is the Democrats' unwillingness and inability to prioritize. What's this about? In the original proposal, there was a little family leave. There were some electrical chargers. There was health care or vision care for seniors. It was like a grab bag.

And they had to cut it back to make Joe Manchin happy. And instead of just saying, let's pick up what really we need to do for this country, and let's do it well, they just cut everything back a little. And so, to me, the problem is there's so much stuff that's sunsetted, that is going to end in a couple years.

To me, the most valuable single proposal in there was the child tax credit. It lifts kids out of poverty. But it not only does that. When you're not growing up in poverty, you do a lot better in school. And so it's a big education reform. That's extended for a paltry year now.

The ACA subsidies, the health care subsidies, that's five years. The pre-K, that's only six years. So, future Congresses could easily get rid of all this. And if that's the case, then there will be no lasting impact.

Now, I don't want to down-sell this. There's still good stuff in there, the corporate taxes and all that stuff and the subsidies for the health care. But it's not what it was because they can't pass it if they drop anything. So, they just shrunk it down.