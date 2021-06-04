Brooks and Capehart on infrastructure talks, VP Harris’s role and Trump’s influence

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, actually, I interviewed Vice President Harris a week ago today, and it was to talk about the one year since the murder of George Floyd and the 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre.

And at the end of the interview, Judy, I asked her, is there a question that I didn't ask that you wish I had? And just give me the answer. And she shouted — before I could finish, she said voting rights.

And then she went and talked about how our democracy is weaker when people are prevented from voting, and our democracy is stronger when everyone who can vote is allowed to vote. And then we find out a few days later the president's assignment.

Look, as David said, this is an assignment that she asked for after meeting with civil rights leaders at the White House earlier — this is June — so early May. And having interviewed Vice President Harris before when she was a senator and when she was California attorney general, this is something that she truly cares about.

And so taking this on, in addition to the Northern Triangle, in addition to expanding broadband access, she is operating in the mode — the same mode, maybe even an enhanced mode in the vice president — of the vice presidency that President Biden did or acted when he was vice president to President Obama.

The one thing he said to President Obama was, I want to be the last person in the room.

And being eight years in that position, and now being president of the United States having a governing partner with him, which he has in Vice President Harris, it seems like the president is unafraid to hand her one difficult task after another.