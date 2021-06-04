What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 4, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, as President Biden welcomes Friday's jobs report we talk to his chief economic adviser about some of the challenges ahead. Also, the Tiananmen Square massacre casts a long shadow over modern Chinese politics, U.S. border agents increasingly drop migrants off in rural areas without resources, and David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart consider the latest in politics.

