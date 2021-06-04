Friday on the NewsHour, as President Biden welcomes Friday's jobs report we talk to his chief economic adviser about some of the challenges ahead. Also, the Tiananmen Square massacre casts a long shadow over modern Chinese politics, U.S. border agents increasingly drop migrants off in rural areas without resources, and David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart consider the latest in politics.
Segments From This Episode
News Wrap: Trump suspended from Facebook for two years for inciting Capitol siege5 min
Jobs report shows gains, but is it good news for the economy?8 min
U.S. Border Patrol is increasingly dropping off migrants in rural areas lacking resources8 min
Tiananmen Square massacre casts a long shadow over modern Chinese politics7 min
Brooks and Capehart on infrastructure talks, VP Harris’s role and Trump’s influence12 min
Remembering 5 remarkable people who lost their lives to COVID-194 min
‘Sam & Mattie Make a Zombie Movie’ follows filmmakers with Down syndrome7 min
