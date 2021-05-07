Brooks and Capehart on jobs report, Liz Cheney and election laws

Jonathan Capehart:

That quote you just read from Congresswoman Stefanik just sort of proves what David was just talking about.

In order to be in the leadership, but also to be considered a Republican, you have to lie. All of this tells me that the Republican Party has officially lost its way. It is not about values and substantive issues and being a policy counterweight to the Democratic Party. It is all about being loyal to Donald Trump, one.

But, also, when it comes to the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, it's do anything, say anything to ensure, you hope, that you are in good position to retake the House in 2022.

Elizabeth — Congresswoman Cheney is a conservative. She is a conservative. Elise Stefanik, by comparison, from Upstate New York is a moderate. And when you look at — the Club For Growth gives Elise Stefanik a 35 percent rating. The Heritage Foundation gives Elizabeth Cheney an 80 percent rating and Elise Stefanik a 48 percent rating.

And if you want to talk about fealty and loyalty to Donald Trump, Congresswoman Cheney voted with Donald Trump 92.9 percent of the time, as compared to Elise Stefanik, who voted with him 77 percent of the — 77 percent of the time. And this is data from FiveThirtyEight.

So, it's like the Soul Train Scramble Board here. It's going to take a while to figure out what they're — what the Republican Party is all about, really. But, right now, the Republican Party is about Donald Trump, only about Donald Trump, and how Donald Trump feels about everything.

And one last point, Judy. I know I'm going on. The number one reason why Congresswoman Cheney is in trouble is because Donald Trump hates her for telling the truth.