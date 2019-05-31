Brooks and Capehart on Mueller’s statement, Trump and McCain feud

Amna Nawaz:

Robert Mueller breaks his silence, John McCain's name is hidden from the president, and newly discovered hard drives reveal a Republican plan to change the census. It was a busy week.

Thankfully, we have the analysis of Brooks and Capehart. That's New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart.

And welcome to both.

David, Robert Mueller broke his silence. We have finally heard from him.

I want to ask you, though, because the conversation about impeachment continued on the Democratic side.

NBC's been updating their list, right, of how many Democrats, how many members of the House are actually supporting an impeachment inquiry. It's at 53 last time I checked.

Last week, you said Speaker Pelosi was right to slow-walk the process. Do you still believe that, based on what we heard this week?