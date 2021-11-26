Brooks and Capehart on new COVID-19 variant, inflation, Ahmaud Arbery verdict

Jonathan Capehart:

Right. And one of those prosecutors was indicted for not doing her job.

This was going the way of basically every lynching that has happened anywhere in America, certainly pre and during civil rights, where what happened to Ahmaud Arbery would happen, the people who did it would get away with it. If they were arrested and put on trial, they would be found not guilty in a matter of minutes.

In this case, the two prosecutors opted not to do anything. And so they had to go all the way to Atlanta to get this prosecutor, Linda Dunikoski, who did such a superb job by relying on the facts, not — there's a lot of being made of the fact that she didn't make race a huge part of her case.

She didn't need to. She put her trust in the facts. And she put her trust in the jury. And a lot of African-Americans, myself included, although compared to the Rittenhouse case, I had a lot more faith in what would happen in the Arbery case, but for a lot of African-Americans, to put their fate, even though we're not on trial, but we could — some — one of our loved ones could have been Ahmaud Arbery.

To put our fate in the hands of 11 white people in the Deep South, given the history of this particular case, is a lot to ask for. And the fact that we got guilty verdicts for all three, yes, it's worthy of a celebration. It is relief.

I agree with David. If they had been found not guilty, we would be having a completely different conversation right now. But we still need to have these conversations, because what we're talking about right now, there are a lot of people around this country who consider what we're talking about Critical Race Theory…