Brooks and Capehart on the chances of reaching a debt ceiling deal before default

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

By —

David Brooks

By —

Jonathan Capehart

Audio

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including the ongoing negotiations in Washington to raise the nation's debt ceiling and Republicans Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially launch their presidential campaigns.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
By —

David Brooks

David Brooks became an Op-Ed columnist for The New York Times in September 2003. He has been a senior editor at The Weekly Standard, a contributing editor at Newsweek and the Atlantic Monthly, and he is currently a commentator on “The PBS Newshour.” He is the author of “Bobos In Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There” and “On Paradise Drive: How We Live Now (And Always Have) in the Future Tense,” both published by Simon & Schuster.

By —

Jonathan Capehart

Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post columnist

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch