Friday on the NewsHour, migrants endure squalid conditions in encampments while waiting in Mexico for a chance to seek asylum under new U.S. immigration rules. The date for a potential default is pushed back giving Republicans and Democrats more time to make a debt ceiling deal. Plus, a look at the man running the Russian mercenary group that has been a deadly force in the war against Ukraine.
