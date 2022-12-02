#GivingTuesday

Brooks and Capehart on the Democrats’ plan to shake up the presidential primary calendar

Audio

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including the Democrats' plan to shakeup the road to the White House, President Biden and Congress halt a potential railroad strike and lawmakers shield gay marriage.

