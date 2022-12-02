#GivingTuesday

December 2, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, employers add more jobs to the nation's overall economy, even as the tech industry is hit with massive layoffs. In her new memoir, journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa explores how online misinformation has contributed to democracy's decline. Plus, Jonathan Capehart and David Brooks give their take on a bill President Biden signed to prevent a rail strike.

