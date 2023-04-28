Brooks and Capehart on the possible Biden-Trump rematch and Tucker Carlson’s ouster

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz

Jonathan Capehart

David Brooks

Ali Schmitz

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Amna Nawaz to discuss the week in politics, including the potential 2024 rematch between President Biden and former President Trump and the impact of Tucker Carlson's ouster from Fox News.

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

Jonathan Capehart

Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post columnist

David Brooks

David Brooks became an Op-Ed columnist for The New York Times in September 2003. He has been a senior editor at The Weekly Standard, a contributing editor at Newsweek and the Atlantic Monthly, and he is currently a commentator on “The PBS Newshour.” He is the author of “Bobos In Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There” and “On Paradise Drive: How We Live Now (And Always Have) in the Future Tense,” both published by Simon & Schuster.

Ali Schmitz

