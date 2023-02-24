Brooks and Capehart on Tucker Carlson’s access to Jan. 6 video, war in Ukraine

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, sure, simply because the speaker has given all of this footage to Tucker Carlson.

If you're going to give it to him, you should give it to MSNBC, CNN. Give it to everyone. Give it to PBS. Give it to everyone so that they can look at it. But you know what? I don't need to see 44,000 hours' worth of footage.

I watched our government being attacked by supporters of the former president live on television in real time over several hours. I don't know what Tucker Carlson is going to do with this video, with the footage and how he's going to present it on his show. But whatever it is, and however he does it, and whenever he does, it will be a disservice to his viewers. It will be a disservice to this country.