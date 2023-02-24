Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, with renewed resolve, Ukraine marks one year of defending its territory from Russia's invasion. Rebuilding after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria is hampered by a lack of resources and the sheer scale of destruction. Plus, a lawsuit from Malcolm X's family could provide answers about who was responsible for his assassination nearly six decades ago.
