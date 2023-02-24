February 24, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, with renewed resolve, Ukraine marks one year of defending its territory from Russia's invasion. Rebuilding after the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria is hampered by a lack of resources and the sheer scale of destruction. Plus, a lawsuit from Malcolm X's family could provide answers about who was responsible for his assassination nearly six decades ago.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch