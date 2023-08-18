Brooks and Marcus on Trump’s Georgia indictment and upcoming GOP debate

Geoff Bennett:

For a breakdown of the week's political headlines, we turn now to the analysis of Brooks and Marcus. That's New York Times columnist David Brooks, and Ruth Marcus, associate editor for The Washington Post. Jonathan Capehart is away tonight.

With a welcome to you both.

And so looking at the week that was, Donald Trump and 18 of his associates were indicted in Georgia this week in a charging document that accused him of being the head of a criminal enterprise to overturn the 2020 election.

And, David, it strikes me that Donald Trump has legal problems in Georgia. He also has political problems in Georgia, because, as The Wall Street Journal pointed out this past week in a well-reported article that really sort of captures the ways in which Trump fatigue is pervasive in Georgia, especially among some suburban independents and disenchanted Republicans.

And then you have got the popular governor there, Brian Kemp, who has called out Donald Trump's election lies and has tried to push the party beyond obsessing over the last election.

Does Georgia provide a road map for Republicans to move beyond Donald Trump, of course, those Republicans who choose to do that, who want to do that?