Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, vast areas of Canada burn while the Maui official responsible for not activating alert sirens resigns. President Biden meets with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to shore up alliances amid increasing instability in the Pacific. Israel's minister for strategic affairs discusses the tumultuous politics at home and a potential diplomatic deal with Saudi Arabia.
Support Provided By:
Learn more