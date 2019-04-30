‘Brotopia’ author Emily Chang answers your questions

Jeffrey Brown:

Silicon Valley has often been portrayed as a very positive revenge of the nerds, socially inept, awkward young men using their brains and computer skills to change the world and enrich themselves.

But lawsuits and news reports in recent years have offered a darker side of that story, one of overt sexism in the industry.

Our April book club pick shines a spotlight on that culture with its own vengeance. It's titled "Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley."

Journalist and author Emily Chang is host of the show "Bloomberg Technology." She joins us to answer readers' questions.

And welcome. And thanks for being part of this.