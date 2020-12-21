Brutal war between Azerbaijan, Armenia makes peace a hard bargain

Simon Ostrovsky:

While Azerbaijan's leader promised to govern regained territory for the benefit of both the Azeri and Armenian communities, his troops are sending another message.

Here, they chant, "They will destroy Armenians."

And, here, just a small sample of the gruesome footage that has emerged from this conflict. A soldier cuts off the ear of a dead Armenian fighter.

In its war to take back control of Karabakh, Azerbaijan is accused of war crimes, including the beheading, mutilation and humiliation of Armenian fighters and civilians, according to recent reports by both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

And while Armenians also stand accused of humiliating captive soldiers and killing at least one POW, they didn't mistreat any civilians, possibly because their troops were in the retreat. That puts the onus on Azerbaijan to show first and foremost that it's serious about being a just steward for everyone who will live here.

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Simon Ostrovsky in Nagorno-Karabakh.