Buffalo massacre highlights how mass shooters are able to obtain weapons legally

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Audio

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took steps Wednesday to strengthen the state’s “red flag” law after an accused gunman in the Buffalo massacre bought the weapon used in the attack despite being held for a mental health evaluation last year. Hamline University criminal justice professor Jillian Peterson, a forensic psychologist and co-founder of The Violence Project, joins John Yang to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: