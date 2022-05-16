Buffalo mourns as details emerge about gunman’s plans for second attack

Cat Wise:

Payton Gendron, who ultimately surrendered to police after putting a weapon to his neck, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. Gramaglia told CNN today the gunman had planned to continue his rampage, possibly at another supermarket.

The Buffalo massacre is reminiscent of other racist attacks, including a 2015 mass shooting at a Black church in Charleston, and another in 2019 at a Walmart in a predominantly Hispanic area of El Paso, Texas. And it's left families like Ruth Whitfield's in agonizing grief. Whitfield, one of the victims, was shopping after visiting her husband in a nursing home.

Going to Tops was a daily ritual for her. She was 86 years old.

Garnell Whitefield Jr., Son of Shooting Victim: We have no answers. What do we tell our father? We don't even know — he doesn't know. What do we tell him? How do we tell him the love of his life, his primary caretaker…