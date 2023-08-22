Buffalo shooting witnesses file lawsuit over trauma they endured

Geoff Bennett:

Last May, a white gunman killed 10 people in a racist mass shooting at a grocery store in a predominantly Black area of Buffalo, New York. The gunman, now serving a life sentence, drove 200 miles to target that community.

Last week, 16 witnesses of the tragedy filed a lawsuit over the trauma they endured. They named YouTube and Reddit sites where they say the shooter was radicalized, as well as the retailer who sold his gun and the manufacturer of his body armor. The suit also names the gunman's parents, who the plaintiffs say knew about their son's violent tendencies, and failed to act.

One of those plaintiffs is Fragrance Harris Stanfield, who was working in Tops that day. And Eric Tirschwell is the executive director of Everytown Law, which is representing the survivors in this case.

Thank you both for being with us.

And, Fragrance, I read where you said that you initially thought that, a month or two after the shooting, that you would be OK, that the passage of time would bring some healing, but, that ultimately, that wasn't the case.

What has the last year been like for you living with the aftermath of this tragedy?