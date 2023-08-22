August 22, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour, much of the country languishes under extreme summer heat as the effects of climate change become more apparent. A federal court assesses the controversial river barriers at the southern border. Plus, the lawsuit brought by survivors of the racist mass shooting in Buffalo against social media companies, gun manufacturers and the shooter's parents.

