Burgeoning salmon farming industry sparks controversy over pollution and sustainability

Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

By —

Kate Tobin

Audio

There has been a growing appetite around the world for fish. But that growth in demand is raising all kinds of questions and concerns for the industry about sustainability and impact. Science correspondent Miles O'Brien has the first of a two-part look at what's known as "aquaculture."

Listen to this Segment

Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.

@milesobrien
By —

Kate Tobin

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: