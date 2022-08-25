Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, a judge orders the release of a redacted affidavit outlining the reasons for an FBI search at former President Trump’s Florida home. Then, the former president of Afghanistan discusses the fall of his government to the Taliban following the U.S. military withdrawal. Plus, the burgeoning salmon farming industry sparks controversy over pollution and sustainability.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: