Buttigieg: Trump ‘doesn’t care about any of us,’ but Biden does

Pete Buttigieg:

Well, I think the most important thing is to communicate with every part of the country.

It is part of why Milwaukee was chosen as the site for this convention. And while we're not gathering physically, it is going to be important to speak to people in this part of the country, which, by the way, is also a very diverse part of the country, more than it gets credit for.

But the message is simple, which is: We are not better off than we were four years ago, not by a long shot. Manufacturing was already in a recession even before the pandemic hit.

You look around a place like Wisconsin or other parts of the Midwest, farmers have been getting killed, dairy farms are closing and going into bankruptcy day after day, because the president of the United States doesn't care. He doesn't care about any of us.

In addition to all of the policies that need to change, just the simple fact of needing a more competent management in the White House, the simple fact of having a president who actually cares about us, I think, is the biggest change we can make.

And we have a historic opportunity to cut across some of those old party lines, to reach people who maybe have been in the habit of voting Republican, almost just because, maybe for a generation.

But, look, if you're a conservative because you believe in decency, if you're a conservative because you believe in fiscal responsibility, if it's — if you're a conservative because you're a person for faith, you know, if you're a conservative because you care about national security, Donald Trump has nothing for you.

And so this is a great time to bring together progressives, moderates, and an awful lot of what I would like to call future former Republicans to turn the page in this country before it is too late.