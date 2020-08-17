How Democrats and Trump are approaching a big week in politics

Lisa Desjardins:
This is something else we have never seen during national political conventions, Judy.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling back her chamber of Congress this weekend, Saturday, in between the conventions, essentially. We have never had either chamber of Congress meet, Judy, during presidential nominating conventions.
She's doing this specifically to address the U.S. Postal Service situation to pass a bill to essentially force the president to rescind the changes he has made in the Postal Service, changes that the Democrats say are political.
And, in fact, President Trump has talked about his motivations for this. I know Yamiche has good reporting on that. Democrats want to pass a bill this weekend to force him to do that.
Now, of course, the Senate, run by Republicans, would also need to pass that bill. But there is no indication from the Senate that they will come back yet. I have been asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all — his office all day.
They said they have no announcement yet. But the pressure is on them, Judy, because some Republicans, including Susan Collins of Maine, a very vulnerable Republican this season, she is also calling for the Senate to come back in session to deal with the Postal Service.
She wants to raise their funding.
