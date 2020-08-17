How Democrats and Trump are approaching a big week in politics

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, there's never been a convention remotely like this, I think as everyone in our audience knows.

But being here feels so different. The convention that Democrats had planned was supposed to be in an auditorium that could seat nearly 20,000 people. Instead, Judy, Joe Biden will be accepting his party's nomination in the building behind me in an auditorium for about 200 people, no audience, just a few members of the press.

So, as you can see, it's an empty parking lot here in what would usually be a place teeming with activity. What the Democrats are getting instead, however, is a very Biden-esque kind of event.

This is just five miles from his home in Wilmington and, as you may hear during this live shot, right next to one of Joe Biden's favorite things, an Amtrak railroad track.

So, it's very Biden-esque, but it certainly is surreal, not like any other major political event I think we have ever seen.