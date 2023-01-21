California begins recovery efforts as storm damage tops $1 billion

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

By —

Winston Wilde

Audio

California has started rebuilding after weeks of intense storms caused damage estimated to exceed $1 billion. President Biden declared a major disaster for the state, which frees up federal resources to help in the recovery. Stephanie Sy spoke with Brian Ferguson from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services about the ongoing recovery efforts.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

By —

Winston Wilde

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch