California begins recovery efforts as storm damage tops $1 billion

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
Leave your feedback
California has started rebuilding after weeks of intense storms caused damage estimated to exceed $1 billion. President Biden declared a major disaster for the state, which frees up federal resources to help in the recovery. Stephanie Sy spoke with Brian Ferguson from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services about the ongoing recovery efforts.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more